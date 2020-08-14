Blog: The Importance of Resiliency

COVID-19 is determined to test each and every one of us and make our lives more challenging. It seems like every time we adjust to a “new normal,” new challenges appear. People are bound to get frustrated with themselves – and each other.

As with any challenge, we have our own mental obstacles to overcome. While some of us appear more resilient and adaptable, for others keeping that positive attitude isn’t so simple. In my experience, no matter what challenge you’re facing, resiliency will take you far.

I’ve witnessed the power of resiliency – or lack thereof – throughout my life. I saw physically fit female recruits succumb to the mental challenges of boot camp. Later, when I entered law school, I watched top students crack under similar pressures.

Each of these scenarios left me wondering what makes us give up or push forward when faced with challenges. Is it internal resiliency and optimism?

I think both are traits we could all benefit from. These traits have helped me through some of the toughest times of my life. When I arrived at Parris Island at the impressionable age of 18, it was either give up or focus on what I could gain from my time in the Marines. And while at the time it felt like a prison sentence, it was the realization that my mind controlled my attitude and reactions that helped me push through.

When my drill instructor told me to march for six miles with full-body armor and an M16, my unconditioned body endured because my stubborn mind wouldn’t allow me to “lose.” I began to understand I could be in control of my attitude and thoughts rather than allowing self-doubt and insecurity to control my outcome.

While I make this sound simple, I understand that it is not. I know how difficult it is to change your thinking. It has taken years of practice – and failure – to truly adopt this mindset.

I promise, if you can focus on what you desire to achieve despite the possibility of failing, you will achieve your goals. Don’t dwell on the bad, it will sink your success. Stay the course, think positive and stay focused on what you can do, not what you cannot.

