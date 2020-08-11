COVID-19 Temporarily Closes Oxford Popeyes

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Popeyes closed its doors temporarily last week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

After the restaurant’s management learned about one employee testing positive, they reached out to local authorities and closed the restaurant for a full sanitization. The infected employee and all employees who had contact with that employee are in quarantine, according to an email from the Popeye’s corporation.

The employee is in “good condition” and at home.

Popeyes reported the restaurant is expected to re-open on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and we will continue to follow guidance from local authorities and take all precautionary measures as the situation evolves,” stated Popeye’s in the email. “At Popeyes, our priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members.“