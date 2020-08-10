SEC Will Wait to Decide Fate of 2020 Football Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

It is expected that the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences will formally announce on Tuesday that both are canceling their 2020 football seasons. National sports radio host Dan Patrick claimed on his show Monday that a source had informed him of the cancellations.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC have not yet announced any plans to cancel their 2020 seasons.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated on Twitter on Monday that the conference is going to be patient on making a decision about playing this fall.

“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day,” Sankey said. “SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…Delayed 1st game to respect start of the fall semester.”

Sankey said that it is uncertain if teams will be able to play in a “COVID-19 environment.” As of now, the start of the season has been pushed back to Sept. 26.

“Developed testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and we will continue to do so…every day,” Sankey said.

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin tweeted Monday that UM players “want to play”.

Our players want to play! Our staff wants to coach them! I’m so proud of our team #WeWantToPlay @OleMissFB https://t.co/LLufdtZDfi — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 10, 2020

The SEC office announced on July 30 that they would play a conference-only schedule, and add two additional non-divisional opponents to the slate.

On Aug. 4, the league announced an adjusted practice schedule for the fall that begins on Aug. 17. The new calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than the maximum allowed by current NCAA rules.

Last Friday, the 14-member institutions across the footprint of the league released protocols for teams to follow during the season.

