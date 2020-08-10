PSC Presley to Hold Phone Hearing With Punkin Water Association

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District Brandon Presley will be holding a public hearing regarding Punkin Water Association and issues raised to the PSC by customers.

Due to COVID-19, the hearing will be held telephonically at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Citizens and customers of PWA with concerns or questions will be allowed to speak and their comments will be placed on the official record of the case.

The hearing won’t be the first one held by the PCS in regard to Punkin Water.

In April 2018, residents who receive water from the Punkin Water Association voiced their concerns about water quality and poor management before Presley at a public meeting.

After the meeting, Punkin was required to make several improvements to existing wells, as well as requiring the association to be more transparent and having a plan in place to flush all lines.

A moratorium on new development was placed in PWA’s service area by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors until changes were made, including PWA entering an agreement with the city of Oxford to purchase up to 250,000 gallons of water daily via a master meter connection that PWA is building.

The quality and pressure seemed to improve, and in November 2019 the Board of Supervisors lifted the moratorium.

The maximum number of connections Punkin can have is 1,190. At the time the moratorium was lifted there were about 875 existing customers with outstanding “will serve” letters issued for 150 homes.

Several PWA customers recently contacted the PSC recently with claims of poor water quality and higher than normal water bills, which prompted the PSC to schedule the hearing.

Those wishing to join the phone meeting on Aug. 20 should call 713-353-0212 or 888-822-7517; conference code: 509321.