Ole Miss Volleyball Opens Fall Practice

The Ole Miss Volleyball team returned to the friendly confines of the court inside the Gillom Athletics Performance Center on Friday.

First-year head coach Kayla Banwarth began fall practice. The Rebels started with a two-hour practice on Friday morning before returning to the court in the afternoon and will endure two-a-day practices for the next two weeks as they prepare for the 2020 season.

“It is an amazing feeling to be back in the gym,” Banwarth said. “The Rebels put in a lot of hard work over the summer and it put them ahead of the curve right from Day 1. I feel blessed to be able to be back in the gym. The young women I have the pleasure of working with are of the utmost quality and character. It is an honor to coach them.”

Friday’s practices were the first step in adjusting to the new normal for the 2020 season, with the Rebels adhering to the safety protocols put in place by the Ole Miss Health and Sports Performance staff to mitigate risks related to COVID-19.

This season, the Rebels will have several new faces as Banwarth guided the squad with new assistants Beau Lawler and Maggie Scott by her side. Also new to the Gillom floor is setter Gabby Easton, a junior transfer from Clemson, and freshmen Payton Brgoch, Amber Bischel, Callaway Cason, and Emily Hawes. They unite with fellow rookies Samantha Schnitta and GG Carvacho, who joined the Rebels last spring.

Staff Report

