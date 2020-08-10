Ole Miss Athletics to Honor Health Care Workers

Ole Miss Athletics will honor members of the health care community for their dedication and safety during this pandemic throughout the upcoming sports season.

The athletic department will salute heroes by placing photos of select workers on 2020-21 stadium cups, as well as on the video board and social media during the games.

“As a nation, we are forever indebted to our health care workers, whose bravery, hard work and selflessness have helped ensure our safety during these difficult times,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “These acknowledgments are just a small token of our appreciation, and we will continue to explore opportunities to honor those special men and women that have sacrificed themselves for the betterment of our communities.”

Fans can submit the name of a health care worker by visiting OleMissGameDay.com/Heroes and completing the form and uploading an image.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

