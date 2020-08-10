Funeral Services for Coach James to be Held This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Funeral services for Lafayette County Commodore coach Nacoma James will be held this week.

James, 42, died Thursday, Aug. 6 after having virus-like symptoms.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the L. Hodges Funeral Service building in Oxford. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Dentowntown AME Church in Calhoun City.

Arrangements are being handled by L. Hodges Funeral Services.

James graduated from Eupora High School in 1996 and continued his education at the University of Mississippi where he received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2000.

He taught math at Humphrey’s County High School where he was an assistant football coach from 2000-2003. He moved to Lafayette County in 2004 and started working for the Lafayette County School District.

He was one of the longest-tenured coaches at Lafayette High School, serving as the head boys basketball coach from 2012-2015, and more recently began assisting the girl’s powerlifting team. He also served as an assistant football coach serving as special teams coordinator.

He married his wife, Laticia Mayers in 2016.

An avid San Francisco 49ers fan, he also had a love for bowties and his Commodore family.

According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, Laticia; his mother, Ira Dell James of Eupora; daughters, Alexandria Mayes and Gracie Pearson, both of Oxford, Tiana Howard, Vanessa Howard and Asia Howard, of Belzonia; sisters, Kenya James and Jamelle James both of Eupora; brothers, Javier Blakely of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Will Dearing and Dorian Griffin, both of Southaven, Daniel Dillion of Jackson, Tyrone Harbin of Grenada and Jerome Witherspoon of Tupelo.