Cannon Re-Elected to Serve as Mississippi National Auto Dealer’s Association Director

Oxford automobile dealer Michael Joe Cannon has been re-elected to serve another three-year term as the Mississippi National Auto Dealer’s Association Director.

The new term begins in January, in conjunction with the NADA annual convention to be held in New Orleans.

Cannon has served as the director since 2015.

As the liaison between Mississippi and the national association, Cannon represents Mississippi automobile dealers in Washington D.C. and keeps dealers here abreast of any changes, concerns or issues.

“I keep our dealers here in Mississippi aware of any changes or concerns coming down the pipeline whether they are legislations affairs, regulatory affairs or from the manufacturers,” Cannon said.

Cannon is the owner of Cannon Motors of Mississippi. He started in the automobile business working for his father’s used car lot in Calhoun City. His company owns several dealerships in Mississippi. In Oxford, he’s been in business since 2008 and expanded in 2016 with the purchase of the Chandler Nissan.

Cannon served on the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association Board of Directors as an officer before serving as chairman in 2011-2012. Participating on a state and national level is a way for Cannon to give back to his fellow automobile dealers, he said.

“I’ve always been one of those guys who felt like I needed to give back,” Cannon said. “And in return and always felt I get more out of it than you give. I wanted to give back to our dealers and our state and the automobile industry in general and felt this was way to make an impact and a difference in our state and on the national level as well.”

While serving as the Mississippi director Cannon has served in numerous leadership positions including NADA Show Chairman and has served on the Dealership Operations, Industry Relations, Regulatory Affairs, and Public Affairs committee where he also served as chairman.

Cannon said the biggest issue for the automobile industry currently, locally and nationally is COVID-19.

“Getting everyone adjusted to more online buying is a major issue and obviously, getting the manufacturers up and running so we can get our inventory back up,” he said. “Inventory is at the lowest it’s ever been.”