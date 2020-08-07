$108K Reward Offered in Shooting Death of MHP Lieutenant

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Agents are investigating a shooting that took the life of an off-duty state trooper in Jefferson County.

On Friday at approximately 4:30 a.m. the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to a shooting death in Jefferson County on US 61. Upon arrival, agents discovered the driver of a US Postal Service delivery truck dead in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Troy L. Morris, 58, of Natchez, was a 27-year veteran and lieutenant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Morris worked part-time for the U.S. Postal Service.

The MBI Crime Scene Unit responded with agents to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

“This is a sad day for law enforcement, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the State of Mississippi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Lieutenant Troy Morris. Local, state, and federal agents will work tirelessly to ensure justice,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of Lieutenant Troy Morris,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, director of MHP. “He was a good man, friend, and a valuable member of this agency. He will truly be missed by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The US Postal Service in conjunction with Mississippi Crime Stoppers are offering a $108,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the US Postal Service Tip Line at 1-877-876-2455 or Mississippi CrimeStoppers 1-888- 827-4637.

Staff report