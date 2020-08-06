Rebels Open Cayman Islands Classic Against La Salle

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team has learned their tournament matchup for the fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic.

It was announced Wednesday that Coach Kermit Davis’ squad will take the court against the La Salle Explorers to tip off the tournament on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. in Niceville, Florida.

This year’s Cayman Islands Classic was moved to the Sunshine State due to the COVID-19 virus. The Rebels will be joined by seven other teams at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Ole Miss and the Explorers will open the tournament followed by Kansas State versus Oregon State at 1:30 p.m.

Ole Miss has faced La Salle on the hardwood twice in program history with the series split. The Rebels were victorious in the first matchup, defeating the Explorers 84-77 to advance to the finals of the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico (Dec. 21, 2007). Battling in the second round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament, La Salle advanced to the Sweet 16 with a narrow, 76-74 win (March 24, 2013).

In the first game of the Nov. 23 evening session, Nevada plays Northern Iowa at 5:00 p.m. Western Kentucky and Miami will conclude opening-day action in the final matchup of the day, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal round games are slated for Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Teams in the consolation bracket will play their second game with tipoffs at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The seventh-place game will open the final day of competition on Wednesday, Nov. 25 starting at 11 a.m., followed by the fifth-place game (1:30 p.m.), third-place game (5 p.m.) and title game (7:30 p.m.) to crown the Cayman Islands Classic champion.

