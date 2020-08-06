Commodores Mourn Loss of Beloved Teacher, Coach

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Lafayette Commodores family is mourning the loss of teacher and coach Nacoma James.

James died Thursday, however, it was unknown this evening as to the cause of his death.

No information has been released by the Lafayette County School District thus far.

James taught most recently at Lafayette Middle School and previously taught at Lafayette High School. He was the assistant football coach at LMS and girls weightlifting team and had previously served as head basketball coach.

James was known as a teacher and coach who cared for and loved his students in class and out on the field.

Once word of his death began to circulate, friends, family, students, former students and fellow workers began posting memories, prayer requests for his family and comments of disbelief.

“Lafayette High School Girls Powerlifting is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Coach Nacoma James. Please remember his family, his athletes, and his fellow coaches in your prayers. Thank you, Coach James, for loving our girls like they were your own.”

This is a developing story. Visit www.hottytoddy.com for updates and funeral/service information.