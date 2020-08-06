Chamber Presents Online Networking Program Featuring Local Professionals

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is introducing a new program to provide local businesses the opportunity to share insights and knowledge on a wide variety of topics, all online and open to the public.

LOU LEADS LIVE will be streamed online via Zoom and presentations will be about 20 minutes in length. The program will be held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. and will run for about 45 minutes.

Watching the presentations are free, but registration is required.

Chamber Vice President Pam Swain said the Chamber recognized that members were missing their usual networking opportunities due to COVID-19.

“This is a way they can engage their fellow business members while helping one another grow their businesses,” she said. “It also puts the topic ideas in the hands of our membership. We want to know what they want to hear about, and then we can be that resource for sharing that topic.”

The first event is scheduled for Aug. 25 with Ellis Bledsoe, consultant and owner of ECB Solutions, who will do a presentation on “Transforming Data into Insights.”

The Chamber is looking for members who would like to do a presentation. Possible topics could include social media strategy, latest gadgets and gizmos, retirement advice, marketing ideas, investment strategies, communications and more.

If anyone would like to be a presenter or register to watch the presentations, send an email to Swain at pam@oxfordms.com.

Staff report