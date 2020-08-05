Ole Miss Soccer Opens Preseason Camp

The Ole Miss soccer team took to the pitch on Tuesday as they opened preseason camp in preparation for the upcoming 2020 season.

More picturesque conditions couldn’t have been asked for during the day’s activities, with temperatures rising no higher than the mid-70s and a fresh coating of morning dew providing a slick playing surface. The Rebs opened up the training session with passing drills and goalkeeper work before jumping into 5v5 groups to close out a strong first practice.

“The great thing for us at Ole Miss is (the players) have been back since June 2,” said head coach Matt Mott said. “They’ve been working really hard and it showed. It showed in their fitness and it showed in their technical ability. They were ready to play and that was great to see.”

The session was the first step in adjusting to the new normal for the 2020 season, with the Rebels adhering to the safety protocols put in place by the Ole Miss Health and Sports Performance staff to mitigate risks related to COVID-19.

“Our players have been here for so long and have been following the protocols so wearing the masks when we’re talking as a group wasn’t a problem,” said Mott. “It’s what we have to do to get a season in and we want to get a meaningful season in so we will certainly follow those protocols and make sure we’re doing all the things we can so we can stay out here on the pitch.”

With the morning session in the books, the Rebels will return to the ground later in the day to compete under the lights at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, ramping up in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

