SEC Releases Adjusted Fall Practice Schedule for Football

The Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday an adjusted practice schedule for the fall starting on Aug. 17.

Ole Miss Football would have started fall camp on Aug. 7 to prepare for the season opener on Sept. 5 against Baylor, but last week the SEC announced a conference-only slate that would begin on Sept. 26 as the league continues to monitor developments around COVID-19.

The new calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than the maximum allowed by current NCAA rules.

The new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations from the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Schools across the footprint of the SEC are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs from Aug. 7-16.

Beginning Aug. 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and one day in full pads.

Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until one week prior to the first game of the season.

