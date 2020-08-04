Ole Miss Fans Have the Chance to Win Football Signed by Lane Kiffin

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Football fans will soon have the chance to win an autographed football signed by new Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

With the anticipation surrounding Kiffin coming to Oxford, the athletic department decided to springboard that excitement into a campaign for the fans.

📸 SNAP AND WIN MEMPHIS REBELS! (Safely) take a picture with our 2020 billboards and YOU could win a signed football from @Lane_Kiffin! Tag us in your tweet for a chance to be selected.#HottyToddy🔴🔵 | #AllAboard 🚂 pic.twitter.com/v3O22B1ztL — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 31, 2020

The SEC has pushed back the kickoff of the 2020 season until Sept 26., giving fans until the middle of September to submit their photo in a chance to win the autographed football.

Assistant A.D. for Marketing and Fan Experience Paris Buchanan sat down with HottyToddy.com and talked about the new billboards.

“We talked through some concepts on how we promote coach Kiffin,” Buchanan said. “The football and the energy that the hire brought to Oxford and the fan base. A way to showcase him and our student-athletes returning for the season.”

“We thought this would be a good way to showcase the brand of Ole Miss Football throughout the state and the surrounding area,” Buchanan said.

The goal of the athletic department is to continue to build on the buzz that Coach Kiffin’s hire brought to campus and the state of Mississippi. A total of five billboards have been placed in the Memphis area, Tupelo, Grenada (right off of I-55), Jackson and Hattiesburg.

The athletics department aims to utilize Kiffin and current student-athletes that are from areas surrounding the billboards.

“From the Hattiesburg side, we have two incredible athletes with John Rhys Plumlee and Snoop Connor. We are trying to showcase those in their home town,” Buchanan said.

Fans can enter to win a signed football by (safely) snapping a picture of the billboard and tagging @OleMissFB on Twitter.

The department is looking to have ten winners.

“We are looking to announce those as they happen,” Buchanan said.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).