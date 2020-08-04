Hotty Toddy News Welcomes New Graduate Student Editor, Marketing Specialist

With the start of the fall semester at the University of Mississippi just around the corner, Hotty Toddy News welcomes two new graduate students who will help keep hottytoddy.com the trusted local news source its readers have come to rely on.

Hotty Toddy News also says goodbye to former editor-in-chief Anna Grace Usery who will be a doctoral student at the University of Alabama in the College of Communications and Information Sciences. She will also be teaching in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media.

Usery joined Hotty Toddy News in May 2018.

Graduate students Victoria Hosey and Caroline Gleason will share Usery’s former duties with Hosey serving as editor-in-chief and Gleason as the integrated marketing specialist.

Hosey is originally from Brandon, Mississippi, and graduated from UM in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. She is currently working on her master’s degree in integrated marketing communications. As an undergraduate, she worked as the news director for 92.1 FM Rebel Radio and as an intern for The Meridian Star.

Gleason is from Sikeston, Missouri, and graduated UM with a degree in integrated marketing communication with a minor in business administration. She is pursuing a master’s degree in professional journalism and plans to work within the magazine field.

Hosey and Gleason join manager Rachel West, news editor Alyssa Schnugg and sports editor Adam Brown.

To email story ideas, tips or for more information, email hottytoddynews@gmail.com.