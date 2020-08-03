Ole Miss Golf’s Johnson and Swann Take to the Links at the U.S. Amateur Championship

Two Ole Miss women’s golfers took to the links and began playing Monday morning at the U.S. Amateur Championship, in Rockville, Maryland.

Seniors Julia Johnson and Kennedy Swann will both represent Ole Miss in the 120th edition of the amateur tournament at Woodmont Country Club.

Johnson took to the crouse with an 8:45 a.m. start time. Swann will start play later this afternoon and is set to begin at 1:37 p.m. The top 64 golfers after 36 holes will advance to match play.

Johnson, who will also compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in December 2020, led the SEC with a 70.72 stroke average, the lowest single-season stroke average in program history, while finishing inside the top-15 in every event played. She ended the season No. 22 in Golfstat’s player rankings.

The St. Gabriel, Louisiana, native led the Rebels on the leaderboard in three of the six events played, earning second-team All-America honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. She was the individual medalist at the Battle at the Beach which marked the third win of her career, good for the second-most in program history. Her final-round 11-under 61 tied an NCAA record for the lowest individual round and went toward a program-record 54-hole score of 203 (73-68-61).

Swann, who earned second-team All-SEC honors last season, finished no worse than a tie for 17th all season, including an individual win at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah.

Swann finished fourth in the conference in scoring (71.39), which was good for the second-lowest single-season stroke average in program history. She will use her fifth-year of eligibility to return and pursue her MBA.

Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).