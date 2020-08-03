Landshark Defense Gains Strength in 2021 Class

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up two commitments for the Landshark defense for the 2021 class on Friday.

Heading to Oxford to play college for at least the next three years inside the Vaught are Dink Jackson and JJ Hawkins.

Jackson is a Melbourne, Flordia native and is rated as a four-star safety by 247Sports. He is 6-foot-2, 185-pounds and rated as the No. 15 safety in the 247Sports Composite and No. 39 player in the state of Florida.

Jackson recorded 80 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and sacked the quarterback eight times in his junior season at Eau Gallie High School.

Jackson announced his commitment on Twitter.

Hawkins comes to the program from Lawrenceville, Georgia. He is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender.

Last season, he added 58 tackles and eight sacks to his stats column in just 10 games at Discovery.

Hawkins has an 87 ranking by 247Sports. He committed to Ole Miss over Mississippi State and Arkansas in a video that was shared on Twitter.

