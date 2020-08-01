LCSD Arrests 2 Men for Having Guns While Being Felons

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men this week after unrelated investigations for being in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Isaiah Moody for possession of a firearm by a felon. Moody was involved in a domestic dispute where firearms were found in the Highway 6 West area of Lafayette County.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Also on Wednesday, investigators Floyd Davis who was involved in a disturbance in the Highway 30 area. He was taken to the detention center and booked on a $2,500 bond.

Staff Report

