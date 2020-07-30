Oxford Police Release Sketch of Sexual Assault Suspect

The Oxford Police Department released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened Saturday on Old Taylor Road.

Officers responded at 2:55 a.m. on Saturday to the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road for a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators were called to the scene and it was determined the perpetrator entered the home through an unlocked window.

The victim described her assailant as a light-skinned black male.

Anyone with information on the assault or who thinks they recognize the individual in the sketch should contact Cpl. Mark Hodges or Sgt. Shane Fortner at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-7477.

Staff report