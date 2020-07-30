Magnolia Montessori School Opens Fourth Classroom

Magnolia Montessori School is opening a fourth classroom to accommodate more children ages 18 months to 12 years old.

The school still has vacancies for the upcoming school year.

Located on College Hill Road, the nonprofit, private school offers lots of outdoor play space, separate entrances to each classroom, and will not allow commingling between classes. The school is following safety practices and policies recommended by the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Lunch and snacks are provided and prepared daily on-site. Lunches often feature food grown in the school garden.

The school also offers distance learning options.

Opened locally in 2014, the Montessori method emphasizes project-based collaborative group work and problem-solving for elementary students ages 18 months to 6th grade.

This method was developed by a woman named Dr. Maria Montessori, who opened her first school in Rome on Jan. 6, 1907.

For more information about MMS, call 662-234-0344 or email ed@magnoliamontessorischool.com.

