Conservation Officer Saves Life of Attempted Murder Victim 

A Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officer saved the life of a woman found unconscious in her vehicle, the apparent victim of attempted murder.

On Monday, July 20, Conservation Officer Brian Tallent was on routine patrol in Yalobusha County when he received a call about possible trespassing on or near the Holly Springs National Forest.

Tallent reported to the area and made contact with a vehicle matching the description given on a remote dirt road near Curry Lake.

Tallent acted quickly and performed life-saving measures on a female passenger found unconscious in the vehicle, who was airlifted to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Paul Gray, 42 of Coffeeville, Mississippi was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Schedule 1 drug and booked into the Yalobusha County Jail.

“We are extremely proud of the immediate, decisive actions taken by Officer Tallent. Our prayers are with the young lady, that she can fully recover from this heinous act of violence,” said Col. Steve Adcock.

This case is still under investigation.

Staff report