OPD Investigates Sexual Assault; Suspect Entered Through Window

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday, according to a press release sent out Tuesday evening.

Officers responded at 2:55 a.m. on Saturday to the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road for a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators were called to the scene and it was determined the perpetrator entered the home through an unlocked window.

Few other details were made available by OPD since it is an ongoing investigation. It was unclear Tuesday evening whether or not the suspect was still at large.

OPD issued a statement urging all citizens to lock their doors and window at night and to lock their vehicles as well.

To report anything suspicious or for more information, contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

This is a developing story. Check www.hottytoddy.com for updates.

Staff report