DQ Grill and Chill Set to Open in Oxford on Monday

The new DQ Grill and Chill restaurant is set to open in Oxford on Monday morning.

Owned and operated by Fourteen Foods, the new Dairy Queen is located at 1700 West Jackson Avenue.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The restaurant will feature a modern, open-air grill and separate “grill” and “chill” sections. Drive-thru, patio and dining areas will serve fans seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily while following the state’s social distancing and safety guidelines.

This location will also offer delivery via DoorDash.

The DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept modernizes the typical dining experience by offering lunch, snack, and dinner options, including GrillBurgers, chicken strip baskets, and delicious sandwiches. Fans can also enjoy soft-serve and novelty favorites such as cones, sundaes, cakes and the signature Blizzard treat.

