Breein Tyree Set to Take his Talents to the NBA Combine

Former Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree has been invited to the upcoming NBA Combine.

The NBA office released its list on Monday of the 105 players to receive an invite to showcase their talents in hopes of making it to the league next season. This year’s combine was originally set for May 21-24 in Chicago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been postponed indefinitely.

On Thursday, the NBA will start back up to finish its regular season in Orlando. The league hopes to hold the combine on Aug. 20, where 60-70 players will attend.

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis tweeted about the accomplishment for Tyree.

As a senior, Tyree had the best season of his collegiate career as he averaged 19.7 points per game for the entire season, ranking him 36th nationally. Tyree also increased his scoring average in SEC play for the fourth straight season, ranking second in the conference with 22.2 points per game.

In his career, Tyree became one of only three Rebels to make 200 three-pointers and score at least 1,700 points, joining Joe Harvell and Chris Warren. Tyree ranks sixth in Ole Miss history in points (1,797) and threes made (207). He also ended his career ninth in free throws made (384), 10th in field goals made (603), 10th in assists (325) and 10th in minutes played (3,634).

