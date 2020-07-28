Boston Bruins Forward Sean Kuraly Speaks About the Effect of COVID-19 on the NHL

By Nick Infante

IMC Student

In 2016, a young, emerging star who paid his dues in both Division I college hockey and the AHL was called up by the Boston Bruins in the midst of a gritty playoff run. Looking to fill some holes deep in the forward position, Sean Kuraly not only played his role but became a force to be reckoned with.

His first two goals in the league came as both the tying and overtime game-winning goals in a playoff game against the Ottawa Senators. From there, the rest was history.

As one of the young stars on the Boston Bruins, Kuraly has been feeling the blow of COVID-19 on the 2020 NHL season just as much as any other player in the league. Being young and new to the league, Kuraly does not have access to a home gym or private workout facility like many established NHL veterans. When the season was suspended in March, the organization struggled to take matters into their own hands.

“They didn’t really give us much direction. All they did was give each of us a set of dumbbells and a list of small workouts to do a few times a week.” Kuraly said. “It is tough for a lot of us to get the correct offseason work we need in these conditions, especially if we end up resuming the season.”

Despite getting his workouts in, Kuraly and many of the other younger players on the team spent their first two weeks of the quarantine (before things got truly serious) on vacations to warm destinations.

“A lot of us kind of took the whole thing as a much-needed break on our bodies and decided to skip town for a week or two, just before the team gave us the workout information,” Kuraly said.

As the quarantine progressed, many players decided to return home to Boston or wherever their family resides. For Kuraly, that destination was Dublin, Ohio, where his parents and two brothers still live. It was here that someone he knew well gave him the opportunity to work out in his office gym, as the entire office was closed due to the pandemic.

“It was a really great opportunity I was given through an old friend to allow me to train in his gym. I know most of the other athletes in the league don’t get this, so I am really excited to get after it and prepare for the next season,” Kuraly said.

Kuraly’s biggest goal has been simply to train as much as is recommended in order to keep his shape up for the following season.

“This entire situation has been devastating not only to the league and its players but to those who are not as fortunate as us,” Kuraly said.

As a native of Columbus, Ohio, Kuraly also serves on the board of The Lindy Infante Foundation. Currently, the foundation, named for the former NFL head coach, is involved in efforts to provide underserved youth in the city with the necessary equipment to stay active during the quarantine period.

“Although I don’t do much of the work involved in the foundation, I am honored to be able to be a part of the movement happening in central Ohio during the pandemic,” Kuraly said.

The Bruins are set to return to the ice on August 2. Boston leads the Eastern Division.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).