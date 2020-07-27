Water Valley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Wreck

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A Water Valley man died Saturday after his car went off the road.

At 3:58 p.m., Saturday deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Road 376 for a one-vehicle wreck.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Phillips, 48, from Water Valley was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Phillips worked at Pirate Adventures Family Fun Center in Lafayette County since 2013 and more recently worked in housekeeping at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.