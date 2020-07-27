Ole Miss DE Williams Suspended After Arrest for Sexual Battery

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss senior defensive end Samuel Williams was arrested and charged with sexual battery Friday which led to his suspension from all team activities.

Williams, 21, was taken into police custody on July 24 at 9:39 a.m. then released at 2:42 p.m. His bond was set at $25,000, according to the Oxford Police Department.

No other information about the arrest or the charges was made available.

Ole Miss football released a statement on Williams’ arrest.

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities,” the statement said. “We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

Last season was the first time for the Montgomery, Ala. native to suit up for the red and blue as he played in all 12 games. Williams recorded a total of 37 tackles and 21 solo tackles. He sacked the quarterback six times for 26 yards. From his edge position, Williams also added an interception to his career numbers.

Williams started his college career at Northeast Mississippi junior college as a unanimous 4-star prospect according to Rivals, 247Sports, 247Sports Composite and ESPN. On the gridiron, the MACJC Defensive Lineman of the Year totaled 75 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four pass breakups as a sophomore. As a freshman, he notched 53 tackles, 11 TFL, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

