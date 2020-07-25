UM Professor Named President-Elect of National Professional Association

Stuart Haines, a faculty member with the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, was installed as president-elect of the American Association College of Pharmacy on July 16, during the organization’s annual meeting.

“I feel excitement and trepidation,” Haines said. “It is a special honor to be elected by your peers to serve in a leadership role. I’m excited about all of the possibilities that lie ahead for both pharmacy education and the profession.

“There is a lot of work to do. I know I won’t be alone in tackling the challenges ahead, but I do feel the weight of responsibility.”

AACP is the national organization representing pharmacy education and includes the country’s accredited pharmacy schools and colleges. Haines, director of the Division of Pharmacy Professional Development and professor of pharmacy practice at Ole Miss, has been a member of AACP for more than 25 years, actively involved through committee work, speaking engagements and elected positions.

“AACP is the home for pharmacy educators, regardless of their professional background or discipline,” Haines said. “While I belong to several other professional organizations, AACP is really the only place where I can learn from other pharmacy educators how to be a better teacher and about the challenges that educational institutions face.”

As president-elect, Haines plans to listen to the organization’s members and formulate the charges for committees and task forces that will serve during his 2021-22 presidency term. One of his goals during this time is to increase awareness and opportunities for pharmacists in primary care settings.

David D. Allen, dean of the School of Pharmacy, recently completed his term as AACP president and board member. He said Haines’ selection is well-deserved.

“As a past president, I know the dedication that this role takes, and AACP will benefit from Stuart’s leadership,” Allen said. “Our school is fortunate to have committed faculty members like Stuart who are involved in state and national organizations and positively impact our profession.”

Active engagement in organizations has provided many benefits for Haines. Along with opportunities to expand his knowledge as a clinical pharmacist and educator, Haines said professional groups serve the “collective voice of its members” to advocate on behalf of patients, students, faculty and staff.

“Professional organizations convene people to figure out what the important issues are, and then to advocate for change on a much broader scale than any individual could hope to achieve,” Haines said. “Change is often frustratingly slow, but unless our actions are organized and our messages consistent, change is unlikely to occur.”

By Whitney Tarpy

