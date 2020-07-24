Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Creates Safe Space for Exchanges

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department has created a “safe exchange” location in front of the Detention Center for people to exchange sold goods, paperwork or even children.

There are two parking spaces right out front of the Sheriff’s Department/Detention Center marked with signs that indicate the “safe exchange” locations that are under video surveillance at all times.

The spaces can be used by anyone who needs to exchange cash or goods for purchases made on Facebook buy/sell groups, eBay, Craigslist, et cetera.

Sheriff Joey East said the idea for the safe exchange spot was something he wanted to implement even when he was chief at the Oxford Police Department; however, limited parking at OPD squelched his plans.

“With personal sales on the internet rising so are the opportunities for someone to be robbed and hurt,” East said. “I have seen this done in other areas and just thought it was a great way to give the community a safe place to meet.”

East said the location allows a safe place for parents to exchange children who share custody.

“We wanted those families to feel safe and not worry about any type of domestic violence issues,” he said.