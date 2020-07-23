Ealy Tabbed to Preseason Watch List for Paul Hornung Award

Ole Miss sophomore running back Jerrion Ealy has been tabbed to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award announced on Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 2021.

The Walnut Grove, Mississippi native earned Freshman All-America accolades from several media outlets (247 Sports, Athlon, Pro Football Focus) in 2019, while also collecting All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors. Ealy, who is also on the Doak Walker Award watch list for this season, finished second on the Rebels with 722 rushing yards on 104 attempts for a team-best 6.9 yards per carry. He also found the end zone six times on the ground, the second-most rushing touchdowns by a freshman in school history.

Ealy also racked up three rushes for 50+ yards as a dangerous kickoff returner. As the Rebels took on Southeastern Louisiana last season, Ealy tallied 273 all-purpose yards with the help of his 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The all-purpose yards set an Ole Miss freshman record and was fourth-most by any Rebel. Adding a touchdown on the ground, he became the first Rebel to record a kickoff return and rushing TD in the same game since 1999.

The 2020 Watch List is comprised of 50 players – 18 seniors, 22 juniors, nine sophomores and one grad transfer who play a total of eight different positions. These players represent 50 universities located in 28 states coast-to-coast that are part of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.

All 10 FBS conferences and one independent school are represented on the Watch List; the SEC leads the conferences with eight players, followed by ACC with seven players and the Pac-12 and MWC with six players each.

Staff Report

