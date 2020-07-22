Parking Meters, Kiosks in Off-Square Lots to be Turned Back on Aug. 3

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Visitors to the downtown Square in Oxford have about two weeks left to park for free in the off-street parking spaces and lots.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a recommendation from the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission to turn parking meters and kiosks back on in the outer parking lots starting Aug. 3.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Oxford, the city turned off all parking meters and kiosks around the Square since most businesses were closed down.

On June 1, parking meters in the spots inside the Square were turned back on; however, the outer lots were kept free.

Spots that have been reserved to give restaurants a place for their curbside pickup service will remain free.

Monthly parking permits are also set to resume Aug. 3.

Free parking is still available on the second through fourth floors of the downtown parking garage and in the parking lot under the water tower by the OPC office.