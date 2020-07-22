Ole Miss Rifle Rounds Out 2020 Roster with Horvath

Ole Miss rifle coach Marsha Beasley completed the 2020 roster on Tuesday with the addition of incoming freshman shooter Lea Horvath.

Horvath comes to Oxford from Komarom, Hungary. She is the first international signee for Beasley who is in her sixth year leading the Rebels.

A national record holder and ranked No. 28 in the latest International Shooting Sport Federation rankings, Horvath finished in the Top 12 in four separate World Cups during the 2019 season. After reaching the podium at the Suhl Junior World Cup, she placed 10that the World Cup in Beijing and turned in a pair of 12th-place finishes at the Rio de Janiero and Munich events.

She also carries a mixed team 6th-place plaudit at the 2018 Sydney Junior World Cup. In that same year, Horvath and her team finished 7thin at the World Championships in Changwon and finished 9that the World Cup in Fort Benning, Ga.

From 2017-2019, Horvath finished won or finished second in the Hungarian National Championships in the junior or open divisions and finished 14thoverall at the European Games last year.

Horvath becomes the second signee for Beasley’s incoming 2020 class as she joins Martina Gratz from Sigel, Ill. The duo is set to join a roster that produced seven of the program’s top 10 scores in history a year ago.

Staff Report

