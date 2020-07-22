Ole Miss’ Trip to the Cayman Islands Classic Moved to the Sunshine State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team’s location for the Emerald Coast Cayman Islands Classic has been moved to Niceville, Florida due to the COVID-19 virus announced on Wednesday.

Coach Kermit Davis will be taking his squad to a familiar place to take the court at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College (Nov. 23-25). The Rebels played down there two seasons ago in the Emerald Coast Classic. Ole Miss picked up a win over Baylor before falling to Cincinnati in the championship game. In 2014, Ole Miss won two games in Niceville to capture the Emerald Coast Classic.

“I’ve had a couple of teams play in this venue (Raider Arena), and our fans will enjoy it,” Davis said.

Heading into Thanksgiving, Ole Miss will take the court for three games in three days. Joining the Rebels will be Kansas State, La Salle, Miami, Nevada, Northern Iowa, Oregon State and Western Kentucky. Ole Miss has played five of those teams throughout its 110-year history but has never faced off against Nevada or Northern Iowa. Four games will be played each day with brackets for the tournament being released later this month.

