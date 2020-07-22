OHS Kicker Tannehill Decommits from Ole Miss

By Adam Brown

Oxford High senior kicker Jack Tannehill announced on Twitter Tuesday that he is decommiting from Ole Miss.

“Thank you to all of the Ole Miss coaches that recruited me, especially Coach Luke, Coach Rippon, Coach Peeler, and Coach Chapman. I have decided that it is best for me if I decommit from Ole Miss. My recruitment is 100% open,” Tannehill said on Twitter.

Tannehill comes into his final season as an Oxford Charger with a five-star kicker rating by Kohl’s professional camp. He is rated as the No. 39 ranked kicker in the class of 2021.

Prior to Oxford’s historic state champion season in 2019, Tannehill committed to Ole Miss. The special team specialist was a part of the Chargers’ first-ever state championship in his junior campaign.

Last season, the right-legged kicker booted the ball off the tee 81 times for a total of 4,623 yards during the run. Tannehill averaged 57.1 yards with a long of 60 yards on kickoffs.

On field goals, Tannehill connected on 13 out of 18 attempts on the championship run. His career-long is from 48 yards away.

Through the first three seasons playing for the blue and gold, Tannehill made 92 PAT’s after 93 attempts in 37 games. The lone miss came during his freshman campaign.

On the same night that Tannehill made his announcement, Ole Miss got a commitment from five-star special teams specialist, Caden Costa, out of Mandeville, La.

