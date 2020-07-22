Interim Commander Hired to Head Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

Alex Fauver has served as interim commander of the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit two separate times in the last five years, assuming control while searches were conducted to hire permanent commanders.

Fauver can now remove the “interim” from his title.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved Fauver being promoted to commander of the Metro Narcotics Unit.

Fauver has been serving as interim commander since former commander Rod Waller retired in June. He also served as interim commander in 2015 after then-commander Keith Davis resigned until Waller was hired as commander in late 2015.

“I look forward to moving Metro Narcotics forward,” Fauver said Tuesday at the Board’s regular meeting.

Fauver began his law enforcement career in 1998 and worked for the Oxford Police Department for eight years before moving over to Metro Narcotics where he’s worked for seven years.

“Alex has the Integrity knowledge and experience to lead the narcotics unit,” said Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East on Wednesday. “He understands this community and knows the people that we serve. I look forward to working with him and watching him grow as a leader.”

The Metro Narcotics unit is funded jointly by the city of Oxford, Lafayette County and the University of Mississippi and focuses on drug-related crimes, as well as assisting local law enforcement agencies in drug-related investigations.