Reeves Announces Second 3rd Circuit Court District Appointment

Gov. Tate Reeves announced his appointment of Kent E. Smith as circuit judge for the 3rd Circuit Court District, Place 3, previously held by Judge John Gregory who retired on June 30.

Having extensive legal experience in Mississippi as well as Alabama and Tennessee and across court levels, Smith is a battle-tested leader ready to step up to the bench.

“Kent has been a leader in the legal community in our state for years, working hard to protect the rights of Mississippians and ensure justice for Americans,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “I am grateful that Kent will continue serving the people of Mississippi as circuit judge for the 3rd Circuit Court District.”

“I’m honored to be appointed by Governor Reeves to the 3rd Circuit Court District,” Smith said. “I am excited for this opportunity and promise to work diligently to ensure justice is upheld and protected for the people in my District and all of Mississippi.”

Smith will serve out the rest of Gregory’s term that expires in 2020.

The 3rd Circuit Court District covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, and Union Counties.

Kent E. Smith has a long legal career serving the people of Mississippi. Beginning his legal career in 1991, Smith has expanded his expertise to cover governmental law, general civil practice, insurance law, and criminal defense. Admitted to practice law in Mississippi as well as Alabama and Tennessee, he has extensive experience fighting for people in courts from the circuit court level to the United States District Courts in each state. Smith is currently a member of Smith Whaley, PLLC where he practices both general civil and criminal litigation. He also represents the Marshall County Board of Supervisors and the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority.

Smith has been a member of several professional and legal organizations over the years, including currently the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Mississippi Bar Association. He has also served on the Defense Research Institute and the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association.

Smith is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s, as well as a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He lives in Holly Springs with his wife, Amanda, and their two sons, Jack and Brennan.

Last week, attorney Gray Tollison was sworn into office to serve as the Place 1 Circuit Court Judge for the 3rd District to fill the seat left open by Judge Andrew Howorth, who also retired on June 30.

