Supervisors Approved PUD Overlay for Waterside at Caste Hill

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a new Planned Unit Development surrounding Castle Hill event venue off Highway 6.

The 31-acre site — named Waterside at Castle Hill — will have 30 residences varying in size. Eight of the larger estates face the lake. Included in the PUD is Castle Hill, owned by Jean Abrams who also owns the land under the new PUD overlay.

The area is zoned Residential Estate, which only allows for 1-acre-sized lots. However, the PUD overlay relaxes the restriction allowing smaller lots to create a more diverse development.

Director of Development Services Joel Hollowell told the Board Monday during its regular meeting that Abrams could develop each 1-acre site without approval by the Board and that by creating the PUD, it added two layers of approval by the Lafayette County Planning Commission and then the Board of Supervisors.

Hollowell said the Board was only approving the PUD overlay of the development and that future site plans will still need approval by the two boards moving forward.

Also on Monday, the Board approved a conditional use permit and preliminary and final site plan for the Satterfield Pottery event venue. The event venue will not be allowed to play music outdoors and events hours will be restricted from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.