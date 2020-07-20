OPD Arrests Arkansas Man After Woman is Shot

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Arkansas man Saturday for allegedly shooting a woman.

According to reports, at about 9:42 p.m. Saturday, officers received information about a shooting behind a business in the 200 block of Highway 314.

While officers were en route they received additional information about a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics treated the female then airlifted her to a nearby hospital.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Derek Jones from West Memphis, Arkansas. Officers stopped Jones fleeing the scene directly after the shooting took place, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Jones remains in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance before a judge on two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

The victim is in stable condition.

Staff report