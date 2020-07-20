Ole Miss Grad Transfer Kenny Yeboah Tabbed to John Mackey Award Watch List

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss graduate transfer Kenny Yeboah has been tabbed for the John Mackey Award watch list. The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end in college.

Yeboah arrived on campus in January after transferring from Temple and was able to take part in the abbreviated spring drills with the Rebels. This marks the third straight season that he has been named to the prestigious watch list for tight ends. Yeboah has one season of immediate eligibility.

As an Owl, Yeboah played in 38 games with 11 starts at tight end. He hauled in a career-high 19 catches for 233 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 during his redshirt junior season at Temple.

A two-year letter winner at Parkland Senior High in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Yeboah played defensive back, wide receiver, and also punted and kicked for the Trojans. Yeboah holds the school records for receptions in a season (72), career receptions (119), and receiving touchdowns in a season (14). He earned all-state, all-area and all-league honors as a senior after hauling in 72 passes for 1,160 yards and 14 scores to go along with five interceptions.

