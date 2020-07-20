Lakia Henry Tabbed to Butkus Award Watch List

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Ole Miss football players as senior linebacker Lakia Henry was named to the preseason Butkus Award watch list on Monday.

The Butkus Award is given to the best linebacker in college annually. The watch list includes 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

Last season, Henry started every game at inside linebacker and led the land shark defense with 88 total tackles. He also finished the season with 3.5 tackles for loss.

The Vidalia, Georgia, native had a career-high 15 tackles in a 31-6 home win over Vanderbilt in 2019. He also posted a double-digit tackle effort against Cal, tallying 12 total tackles.

