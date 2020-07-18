Seven Staff Members Receive Outstanding EEO Awards

A senior secretary for summer programs in the Office of Pre-College Programs is the University of Mississippi’s 2020 overall outstanding staff member.

Kim Carr was recognized during the annual Staff Appreciation Awards program, which was recorded and presented online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will receive a $1,000 stipend and two tickets to Ole Miss football games this fall.

“I offer my sincerest gratitude for your commitment to the university, our faculty, our students and all those we serve,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce, who presented the overall award. “Each and every one of you is an important and valued member of the Ole Miss family.”

David Kellum, eight-time Mississippi Sportscaster of the Year and the “Voice of the Ole Miss Rebels” for four decades, read the names of six other employees Outstanding Staff Member Awards, which included a $500 stipend, in their respective EEO categories.

Winners were Donna Strum, associate provost, for EEO1; Ebony C. McEwen, registration and records coordinator, for EEO 3; Je’Lisa Hairston McGee, coordinator for advising, recruitment and retention in the School of Applied Sciences, for EEO 4; Vietta Booker, a computer operator in Technical Services, for EEO 5; Steve Shaw, maintenance technician in the Department of Student Housing, for EEO 6; and Tressie J. Johnson, a custodian in the Facilities Management Department, for EEO 7.

Deetra Wiley, Staff Council vice president, presented the names of long-serving employees who were presented either a certificate, lapel pin, plaque or keepsake in recognition of their 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 30-plus years of service to the institution. Whitman Smith, director of admissions emeritus, emceed the program and read the names of winners of five-door prizes furnished by campus and local merchants.

Following the individual recognitions, Shawnboda Mead, interim vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement, presented the Dan Jones Team Service Award to staff in the Office of Institutional Research, Effectiveness and Planning. Team members honored were Katie Busby, Kate Kellum, Linda Bailey, Tiffany Gregory, Donna McAnnally, Ed Stuart, Camille Toles, Margaret Walden Benson and Katie Waldon.

Click here to watch the complete awards program.

By Edwin B. Smith, UM Communications

