Applied Sciences Faculty-Student Duo Publish Work in Textbook

A faculty-student duo from the University of Mississippi’s School of Applied Sciences was invited to contribute to the newest edition of “Physical Exercise for Human Health,” a textbook that educators across the country will use to teach mechanisms of exercise that improve health outcomes.

Health and kinesiology doctoral student Lindsay Crawford, of Lenoir, North Carolina, and Paul Loprinzi, associate professor of health, exercise science and recreation management, wrote the chapter, “Effects of Exercise on Memory Interference in Neuropsychiatric Disorders,” which discusses how physical exercise can affect memory impairment.

“In certain neuropsychiatric disorders, and even among the general population, some individuals struggle with being able to differentiate content that is overlapping or similar in nature,” Loprinzi said.

“Key brain regions that help to overcome this challenge, which we call a memory interference effect, include the prefrontal cortex and medial temporal lobe. There is some research suggesting that exercise may help to overcome this memory interference effect by optimizing the function of these brain regions.”

While the practice of doctoral students co-authoring isn’t common in every lab, Loprinzi makes it a goal for his Ph.D. students to publish 10 articles, including a book chapter.

Crawford has been learning and working alongside Loprinzi since she was enrolled in the Ole Miss master’s program in health promotion.

“After graduating, I decided to stay and complete my Ph.D. with him,” Crawford said. “I really delved into memory research from there. Frankly, I was never exposed to the research process before starting my Ph.D., but I have grown to enjoy it.”

Loprinzi, who has published more than 530 articles, joined the Ole Miss faculty in August 2014.

“Lindsay is a wonderful student, scholar and human,” Loprinzi said. “She enjoys learning and does not shy away from challenges.

“She has a bright future and will excel as a researcher, mentor and teacher.”

Crawford has taught multiple undergraduate courses in the exercise science department, including Personal and Community Health, Behavioral Aspects of Exercise and Weight Management Techniques. She plans to teach Intro to Public Health this fall.

After completing her doctorate, she hopes to become a full-time professor in health education or health promotion.

“I am interested in continuing research, but I would prefer to work at a teaching-focused school, as being in the classroom is my main passion,” Crawford said.

For more information about programs of study or research opportunities in the Department of Health, Exercise Science and Recreation Management, visit https://hesrm.olemiss.edu/.

By Halleigh Derrick

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).