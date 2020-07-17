TOMB to Hold Press Conference on Effort to Move Confederate Statue

The Tallahatchie-Oxford Missionary Baptist Association Ministerial Alliance (consisting of 18 churches) and other faith leaders in Lafayette County are holding a press conference Monday morning on the continued efforts to have the Confederate statue in front of the Courthouse moved.

The press conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Lafayette County Chancery Building.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on July 6, to leave the statue in place.

According to a press release, the purpose of the press conference is to “announce the united support of African-Americans and other Lafayette County faith leaders who will continue to demonstrate and generate broad support for the removal of the statue.”

Staff report