Self-Imposed Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for South Oxford

The city of Oxford has issued a self-imposed precautionary boil water notice for customers living South of the Highway 7/South Lamar Blvd/County Road 401 intersection that receive water from the City of Oxford, including those outside the City limits.

Subdivisions in this area affected by the Precautionary Boil Water Notice include but are not limited to; The Village of Oxford, Commerce Park, South Pointe, Twingates, Yocona Ridge, Franklin Farms and Cross Creek. This notice is following a water main break near the intersection of Highway 7, South Lamar Blvd., and County Road 401.

Please visit the city of Oxford website, www.oxfordms.net for an interactive map of the areas affected.

The City will be collecting water samples to be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health. The results should be available by Tuesday. Pending those results, the boil water notice is expected to be lifted on Tuesday.

Until the precautionary notice is lifted, customers are advised to boil all water for one minute before using for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or fruits and vegetables. Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

For a complete update on this notice, visit the city’s website, Facebook or Twitter.