SEC to Honor Scholarships of Athletes Not Returning to Field

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference office announced on Friday student-athletes who elect not to return to the field or court for the fall 2020 semester due to health and/or safety concerns due to COVID-19 will not lose their scholarship.

Each university in the 14-member institution footprint will honor the scholarship and the student will remain in good standing with their team and conference.

The announcement comes in the result of a unanimous vote of the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors following a recommendation of the Conference’s Athletics Directors.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on the league’s decision.

“SEC universities are committed to full support of its student-athletes, whether or not a student-athlete decides to participate in sports during these uncertain times,” Sankey said. “SEC student-athletes have frequently expressed their desire to compete, but it is important for student-athletes and their families to know the financial support committed to them by their institutions will not be at risk because of health concerns presented by the current pandemic.”

