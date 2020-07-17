Oxford Man Charged with Enticing a Minor for Sexual Purposes

The Oxford Police Department recently arrested an Oxford man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

According to OPD, a report came in of a possible sexual assault of a minor. Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Melvin Bailey, 23, Oxford.

Bailey was charged with one count of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

He was arrested on Thursday and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Bailey is currently out on a previous felony bond and that bond will be revoked. He will be held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

