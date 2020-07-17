OFF Offers More Movies for All Via Virtual Film Fest, Drive-Ins

The Oxford Film Festival’s 13th and 14th Weekly Virtual Film Fest, Virtual Art House and OFF to the DRIVE-IN films include more award-winners from the film festival circuit, an Academy Award-nominated acting performance, a new film from an Oscar-winning director, and more.

Weekly Fest screenings over the next two weeks are highlighted by Joe Duca’s road-trip drama “Her Name Was Jo” about a girl searching for her musician father, and Brian C. Miller Richard’s concert film “The Offline Playlist” that paired New Orleans artists on a Spotify playlist with the fans who were listening to it live.

The Virtual Art House screenings are highlighted by Ron Howard’s look at the devastating California fires and how one community literally rose from the ashes, and Romola Garai’s 70s-style horror film, “Amulet.”

OFF to the DRIVE-IN delivers the classics and fan favorites at two locations including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Clue,” “Dream Girls,” “Harriet,” – featuring Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-nominated performance as Harriet Tubman, “How to Train Your Dragon,” and “Superman.”

“From great independent films made locally and globally to fun family movies at the drive-in, this summer we are so proud to offer safe options for entertainment,” said Oxford Film Festival Executive Director Melanie Addington.

WEEKLY VIRTUAL FILM FEST TICKETS:

USA Only Narrative Shorts Block

Live Q&A set for July 25 at 3 p.m.

HER NAME WAS JO/7AM WEDNESDAY

Live Q&A set for July 27 at 7 p.m.

Mississippi Only Mixed Shorts Block

Live Q&A set for July 29 at 6:30 p.m.

THE OFFLINE PLAYLIST

Live Q&A set for July 29 at 8:00 p.m.

VIRTUAL ART HOUSE RENTAL TICKETS:

AMULET

THE FIGHT

REBUILDING PARADISE

OFF to the DRIVE-IN TICKETS

Oxford, at Cannon Motors lot – 100 Thacker LOOP

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

July 23 at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker loop)

TBA

July 24 at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker Loop)

SUPERMAN

July 25 at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker loop)

ONCE UPON A RIVER

July 30 at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker loop)

YELLOW SUBMARINE Presented in Memory of Doug Alexander

July 31 at Cannon Lot (100 Thacker Loop)

Water Valley

DREAM GIRLS

July 18 at 8:00PM at 1004 Central St., Water Valley

LABYRINTH

July 23 at 8:00PM at 1004 Central St., Water Valley

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

July 24 at 8:00PM at 1004 Central St., Water Valley

HARRIET (presented by Table 6-4-72)

July 25 at 8:00PM at 1004 Central St., Water Valley

AMAZING GRACE

July 30 at 8:00PM at 1004 Central St., Water Valley

DIRTY DANCING

July 31 at 8:00 PM at 1004 Central St; Water Valley

OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL 2020 13th & 14th WEEKLY VIRTUAL FILM FESTS

Films, events and descriptions

OXFORD WEEKLY VIRTUAL FEST

HER NAME WAS JO

Director: Joe Duca

Country: United States, Running Time: 104 min

Ten-year-old Jo spends her days along the Shenandoah River with her best friend Selma, fishing, scrapping for metal—surviving. But when her abusive junkie step dad dies, Jo decides, Selma in tow, to dump the body, steal the car, and, with only the address on an old CD case to go by, to trek across the country in search of her real dad, a legendary folk singer in Los Angeles.

Preceded by

7 AM WEDNESDAY

Director: Julie Herlocker

Country: United States, Running Time: 10 min

A normally prompt teen shows up late at his therapist’s office totally freaked-out. Can she gain his trust to find out what happened, or is her life in jeopardy?

THE OFFLINE PLAYLIST

Director: Brian C. Miller Richard

Country: United States, Running Time: 49 min

A first-of-it’s-kind concert that paired New Orleans artists on a Spotify playlist with the fans who were listening to it, live at the hallowed Preservation Hall.

SHORT FILM PROGRAMS

USA Only Narrative Block

TRT: 53 min

CHERRY

Director: Stacey Davis

Country: USA, Running Time: 12:51 min

With her father dying of cancer, Helen has high hopes for the family’s last Easter together.

DELTA BLIND SPOT

Director: John W. Bateman

Country: USA, Running Time: 6 min

In 1967, three graduate students headed into the Mississippi Delta to teach at a historically black college. The Klan was watching. Inspired by actual events.

FRANK AND MARY

Director: Paul Williams

Country: UK, Running Time: 16 min

An elderly DIY enthusiast reanimates his recently deceased wife in the garden shed. A suburban twist on the classic Frankenstein tale.

GO GO BOY – Honorable Mention at OFF Awards

Director: Oriana Oppice

Country: USA, Running Time: 6:06 min

It’s the late ’80s and everyone wants to be a WWF wrestler. But when Bobby looks at himself in the mirror, he sees someone a little… different. By dancing in his bedroom, Bobby transports himself into a fantasy world, where he can be free of the wrestling ring’s ropes, free from society’s expectations of who he should be. As his mother interrupts his dance session, he hops back into reality and back into bed, out of breath but happy.

STREET FLAME

Director: Katherine Propper

Country: USA, Running Time: 12 min

Following the death of their friend, a crew of skaters and motley street teens imagine their own rituals to commemorate her on their own terms.

Mississippi Only Mixed Shorts

TRT: 73 min

HOW GREAT THOU ART

Director: Brian Oxley

Country: United States, Running Time: 11:30 min

An insight into Elvis Presley’s love of spiritual music.

I WILL SURVIVE

Director: Don Smith

Country: United States, Running Time: 5 min

Diagnosed with stage four cancer Don Smith undergoes intensive treatments. A year later he sings “I Will Survive” with rewritten lyrics with his doctor playing guitar.

MY DINNER WITH WERNER

Director: Maverick Moore

Country: United States, Running Time: 17:49 min

Based on real events, real people, and real things they actually said, MY DINNER WITH WERNER is a wildly bizarre and wacky farce about a 1987 dinner date with a murder plot as the main dish.

ONE HIT WONDER

Director: Seyi River

Country: United States, Running Time: 15 min

When Adam Spears, a mega-successful writer whose much-anticipated second novel is about to be released reads a devastating review of the book by a highly respected critic, his shock is so great and deep that he is jolted into a parallel universe in which he co-exists with some of his characters from unfinished and discarded stories.

ON THE RIDE

Director: Jen McGowan

Country: United States, Running Time: 13 min

On his morning bike ride, Scott grapples with the memories of a trauma he experienced with his husband Todd. When his route suddenly takes an unexpected turn, Scott finds himself on the doorstep of a stranger intimately connected to the past he can’t shake.

TEARS TEACHER

Director: Noemie Nakai

Country: Japan, Running Time: 10:33 min

Yoshida is a self-proclaimed ‘tears teacher’: he travels across Japan to help people weep.

OFF to the DRIVE-IN

AMAZING GRACE

Directors: Sydney Pollack, Alan Elliott

Country: USA, Running Time: 89 min

Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

Director: Richard Brooks

Country: United States, Running Time: 108 min

Brick Pollitt (Paul Newman), an alcoholic ex-football player, drinks his days away and resists the affections of his wife, Maggie (Dame Elizabeth Taylor). His reunion with his father, Big Daddy (Burl Ives), who is dying of cancer, jogs a host of memories and revelations for both father and son.

DIRTY DANCING

Director:

Country: United States, Running Time:

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the camp’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle.

DREAM GIRLS

Director: Bill Condon

Country: United States, Running Time: 130min

A trio of black female soul singers cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960s, facing their own personal struggles along the way.

FROZEN II

Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Country: USA, Running Time: 103 min

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

HARRIET (presented by Table 6-4-72)

Director: Kasi Lemmons

Country: United States, Running Time: 125 min

The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

Directors: Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders

Country: USA, Running time: 98 min

A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself, and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed.

LABYRINTH

Director: Jim Henson

Country: USA, Running Time: 101 min

Sixteen-year-old Sarah is given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and rescue her baby brother Toby when her wish for him to be taken away is granted by the Goblin King Jareth.

ONCE UPON A RIVER

Director: Haroula Rose

Country: United States, Running Time: 92 min

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Jo Campbell, ONCE UPON A RIVER is the story of Native American teenager Margo Crane in 1970s rural Michigan. After enduring a series of traumas and tragedies, Margo (newcomer Kenadi DelaCerna) sets out on an odyssey on the Stark River in search of her estranged mother. On the water, Margo encounters friends, foes, wonders, and dangers; navigating life on her own, she comes to understand her potential, all while healing the wounds of her past.

SUPERMAN

Director: Richard Donner

Country: United States, Running Time: 143 min

An alien orphan is sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home’s first and greatest superhero.

YELLOW SUBMARINE (SING-ALONG VERSION)

Director: George Dunning

Country: UK; Runtime: 1hr 25min

The Beatles agree to accompany Captain Fred in his yellow submarine and go to Pepperland to free it from the music-hating Blue Meanies. In total, Yellow Submarine took nearly two years to complete, with 14 different scripts, 40 animators, and more than 140 technical artists. Most famous as Yellow Submarine’s villains, the Blue Meanies also once made an appearance in an episode of “South Park” called “Imaginationland.” In the film, The Beatles can be heard singing a bit of “Think For Yourself” a cappella, sourced from a studio session tape. That same tape was used on Paul’s Liverpool Sound Collage album in 2000. Among the many artists and musicians who were inspired by Yellow Submarine’s animation was a young David Bowie.

VIRTUAL ART HOUSE

AMULET

Director: Romola Garai

Country: UK, Running Time: 99 min

An ex-soldier, living homeless in London, is offered a place to stay at a decaying house inhabited by a young woman and her dying mother. As he starts to fall for her, he cannot ignore his suspicion that something sinister is going on.

THE FIGHT

Directors: Eli B. Despres, Josh Kriegman

Country: United States, Running Time: 96 min

An inside look at the legal battles that lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union are facing during the Trump administration.

REBUILDING PARADISE

Director: Ron Howard

Country: United States, Running Time: 95 min

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a spark from a transmission line in Northern California, coupled with climate-impacted conditions, quickly grew into a devastating firestorm that engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history. From the moment the crisis began, Oscar-winning director RON HOWARD led a filmmaking team to the city and would go on to spend a year with Paradise residents, documenting their efforts to recover what was lost.