Elijah Moore Tabbed to 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ole Miss junior wideout Elijah Moore steps into this season’s campaign as one of 55 players on the initial watch list for the 2020 Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the top receiver in college football, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday morning.

Moore is a preseason All-SEC selection. Last season he led the Rebels in receptions (67), yards (850) and receiving touchdowns (six). He finished No. 5 in the SEC in receptions per game (5.6) last season and No. 9 in receiving yards per game (70.8).

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native posted four games in which he surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark in 2019. Moore tallied a career-high 143 yards on nine catches last season vs. top-ranked LSU.

The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers.

