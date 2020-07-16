UM Football Camp Shows Team’s Optimism for Fall

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss football team hit the fields on Tuesday as the whole team took part in OTA’s with new head coach Lane Kiffin and staff at practice.

Ole Miss head football strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love said it’s been a great start to the summer so far.

“(Tuesday) was great to have the whole coaching staff out there and the whole team,” he said. “We are getting this place going in the right direction. It is a pretty awesome feeling.”

COVID-19 did not allow the Rebels to have a spring camp, so the team showed a high level of intensity when they walked on the field this week.

“It was great … like the first day of fall camp it was incredible,” Love said. “Just great to see that and the guys that mean so much to them.”

The team knows they are on a mission, according to Love.

“The biggest thing right now is the things that are going on beyond these walls is tough for these kids,” he said. “It’s tough right now and a lot of unknowns, but every single day there is one goal and one focus that day.”

During the first part of June, the football team was able to get a group of athletes to return and take part in in-person voluntary workouts for the upcoming season.

“The guys are sprinting fast, jumping and cutting … it is everything that you want,” Love said. “I can go home tonight thinking we are going to be OK, but we have so much work to do.

Heading into the fall the challenge for Love and his staff is making sure that everyone is in playing shape.

“Gotta be smart,” he said. “That’s our job as a strength staff. We are not just going to throw people out there. We are here to develop kids.

“I want them saying I got better today… I developed today. I went 1-0 today.”

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).